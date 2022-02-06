×
Brock Lesnar broke two WWE records at Royal Rumble 2022

Brock Lesnar won the men&#039;s Royal Rumble for the second time
Brock Lesnar won the men's Royal Rumble for the second time
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 06, 2022 04:51 PM IST
News

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar broke two records following his win in the men's Royal Rumble match last month.

Lesnar entered the match last and quickly eliminated five WWE Superstars to win the Royal Rumble match for the second time in his career. The Beast Incarnate eliminated celebrity Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon, Riddle, Randy Orton, and finally Drew McIntyre, to win the match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar set two new records at the show when he won the men's Royal Rumble match: a) longest time between winning the match twice - 19 years; b) least time spent in the ring to win the match - 2 minutes and 32 seconds.

The fourth Superstar to win the #RoyalRumble Match from the Number 3️⃣0️⃣ spot?@BrockLesnar! https://t.co/ovoFuKZFTz

Edge had previously held the record for the least amount of time spent in a Rumble match by the winner, a feat he achieved in 2010. He was in the ring for 7 minutes and 37 seconds.

What could be in store for Brock Lesnar in WWE in the months to follow?

#WWEChampion @fightbobby defends against @BrockLesnar, @WWERollins, @AJStylesOrg, @SuperKingofBros & @austintheory1 inside the Elimination Chamber at #WWEChamber!wwe.com/shows/eliminat…

Lesnar has already chosen his opponent for WrestleMania 38 following his Royal Rumble win, picking Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate, though, could have the opportunity to enter the AT&T Stadium - the venue of WrestleMania - as the WWE Champion.

Lesnar is one of six opponents set to feature in the Elimination Chamber match where Bobby Lashley's title will be on the line. Recent reports have indicated that Vince McMahon may be interested in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania, which means that Lesnar may win back the title later this month from Lashley.

This year's Elimination Chamber show will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on February 19. WrestleMania 38 will be a two-day event once again and will take place on April 2 and April 3, 2022.

Edited by Arjun
