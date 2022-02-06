Brock Lesnar broke two WWE records at Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar broke two records following his win in the men's Royal Rumble match last month.

Lesnar entered the match last and quickly eliminated five WWE Superstars to win the Royal Rumble match for the second time in his career. The Beast Incarnate eliminated celebrity Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon, Riddle, Randy Orton, and finally Drew McIntyre, to win the match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar set two new records at the show when he won the men's Royal Rumble match: a) longest time between winning the match twice - 19 years; b) least time spent in the ring to win the match - 2 minutes and 32 seconds.

Edge had previously held the record for the least amount of time spent in a Rumble match by the winner, a feat he achieved in 2010. He was in the ring for 7 minutes and 37 seconds.

What could be in store for Brock Lesnar in WWE in the months to follow?

Lesnar has already chosen his opponent for WrestleMania 38 following his Royal Rumble win, picking Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate, though, could have the opportunity to enter the AT&T Stadium - the venue of WrestleMania - as the WWE Champion.

Lesnar is one of six opponents set to feature in the Elimination Chamber match where Bobby Lashley's title will be on the line. Recent reports have indicated that Vince McMahon may be interested in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania, which means that Lesnar may win back the title later this month from Lashley.

Also Read Article Continues below

This year's Elimination Chamber show will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on February 19. WrestleMania 38 will be a two-day event once again and will take place on April 2 and April 3, 2022.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Arjun