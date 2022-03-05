"Vince didn't understand that" - Brock Lesnar on why he butted heads with Vince McMahon in real life 

There isn't any superstar who WWE has shelled out money for the way they have with Brock Lesnar. He has always been a valuable asset to the company and has been among the highest earners despite working the lightest schedule. In a recent interview, Lesnar recalled butting heads with Vince McMahon and how they made up for it years later.

In 2004, The Beast Incarnate was poised to become the face of WWE - a spot eventually taken by John Cena. No superstar was pushed as instantly and heavily as Brock Lesnar, and it shot him up to superstardom in no time. However, by the time his two-year deal was done, so was Lesnar. He has been open about the demons he had to face and how the hectic schedule of WWE wore him out physically and mentally.

In a recent interview with News Day, Brock Lesnar was asked about his final match in 2004 against Goldberg at WrestleMania 20 - the infamous bout that was booed by the audience at Madison Square Garden. When asked to reflect upon it, the current WWE Champion admitted that he didn't care about it, and only wanted to get out of the company:

"I really didn't care at the time. I just wanted to get in that ring and get the hell out of there as fast as I could, because it was my last commitment to the company at the time. I was in a good spot, but in a bad spot at the same time, because I wanted out of the company. I was still a young athlete and I had aspirations of doing other things. At the time, WWE wasn’t enough for me. And I had explained that to Vince [McMahon] and we butted heads pretty hard, because I had just signed a new contract back then worth quite a bit of money at the time. And so the company backed Brock Lesnar at the time, but I just wanted out. And looking back now — and Vince and I have talked about this — it’s water under the bridge," said Lesnar.

Lesnar admitted that he doesn't think he would be the special attraction he is today had it not been for his departure and ventures outside of wrestling, particularly the UFC. He feels that WWE has made their investment back a million times over from him:

"I don't think I would be as big an attraction as I am for them now [had I not left]. I think the company has made their investment back a million times over because I did leave the company, and I was successful when I left. I had a short stint in the NFL, did a little wrestling in Japan. Ultimately, I found my home, and it was in the [UFC] octagon. And it fulfilled that need and that void inside of me that I was yearning for. I had to go do that. And Vince, at the time, didn't understand that. He wanted to lock his claws into me and keep me because he made an investment. We laugh about it now. And we're both having a great time. We're at a good spot in our life. And I'm enjoying the hell out of this comeback," added Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg would redeem themselves at WrestleMania

When Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016, it was for a feud against Brock Lesnar. While the first match ended in a shocking 26 seconds, it culminated at WrestleMania 33 in perhaps one of the best five-minute matches you will ever see.

They did everything right the second time around, and didn't give the audience a second to boo them the way they did at WrestleMania 20.

It was redemption for both men, especially The Beast Incarnate, who would win the Universal title and go on to hold it for a little over 500 days - setting a modern-day record before Roman Reigns broke it in 2022.

Edited by Kaushik Das