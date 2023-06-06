Brock Lesnar can now break a long-standing WWE record after more than 5 years

Brock Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since he demolished Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. While he will appear again on WWE programming soon, now, there's a chance that he could break a long-standing record this year.

Lesnar "broke" the arm of Cody Rhodes to help him get the win over the star at Night of Champions. The star almost put him out of commission on the RAW before, but Rhodes made it to the show after all. Now, it appears that Lesnar is taking a small break from WWE while Cody Rhodes faces other challenges.

There are reports that he will be back on RAW as soon as next month, though, right after Money in the Bank is done. Whether that is really the case or not remains to be seen, but he is advertised for those dates. Heading into SummerSlam, he is expected to wrestle Cody Rhodes at the event.

However, Brock Lesnar can still break a WWE record before that. Currently, the longest time between two matches by the same superstar on RAW is for 20 years, 10 months, and 14 days. This was the time between Flash Flanagan's RAW match in 1997 and his match in 2018.

Now, Lesnar has spent 20 years, 10 months, and 14 days since he last had a match on the red brand. With one match on the red brand, he could break the record five years after Flanagan set it.

For now, no match has been set for Brock Lesnar on RAW. Earlier this year, he almost participated in a tag team match with Cody against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but he attacked his partner before it began.

