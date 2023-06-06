Brock Lesnar's next 3 appearances for WWE may already be decided - Reports

Brock Lesnar has shaken up the WWE fans who had been hoping for Cody Rhodes to dominate RAW after the Draft. His next few appearances are already laid out on the table, according to the reports.

The star already has a win over Rhodes after losing their first match. He "broke" Cody's arm, which made the win easier than it should have been at Night of Champions. Even so, Rhodes put up more of a fight than anyone was expecting. After defeating The American Nightmare, Brock Lesnar has once again taken a step back and has not appeared in WWE.

Destiny’s favorite weapon. ۞ NOT @CodyRhodes. @AndMyFatherSaid We find ourselves in a predicament, don’t we? Brock Lesnar and I are officially even. One and one and perhaps the satisfying conclusion ends with one of us finishing it. Therefore, it doesn’t matter where the placement is, I want Brock Lesnar one last time. Your call. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… We find ourselves in a predicament, don’t we? Brock Lesnar and I are officially even. One and one and perhaps the satisfying conclusion ends with one of us finishing it. Therefore, it doesn’t matter where the placement is, I want Brock Lesnar one last time. Your call. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/amRGkcpPnY

Every time this happens, it's usually a bit of time before Lesnar reappears, and fans have to sit and hope that he does.

This time, though, Lesnar's appearances are already being advertised, according to PWInsider. It should be noted that advertisements are subject to change, but The Beast Incarnate might have his next three appearances ready for him.

Brock Lesnar is being advertised for the following episodes of WWE RAW at the moment:

July 3, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland July 17, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia July 31, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

What could be the next WWE Premium Live Event for Brock Lesnar?

All of these are episodes of RAW, and there's not one simultaneous appearance ready for him, it seems. Money in the Bank is set for July 1, 2023. All the appearances are set after that, so it appears that the next big event for him will be none other than SummerSlam, set to take place on August 5, 2023.

It's not confirmed who he would be facing, but with a win apiece between them, he could restart his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, as the reports have already suggested. The two stalwarts could be looking to end their rivalry in a stipulation-based match, as Rhodes may be hungry for vengeance.

Who do you want to see Lesnar face next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

