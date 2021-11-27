Brock Lesnar confirmed to return next week on SmackDown

WWE has lifted the indefinite suspension on Brock Lesnar, and he is now confirmed to return next week on SmackDown.

Kayla Braxton announced the news following the main event. This week, fans saw Sami Zayn win the battle royal match on the blue brand, earning the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Earlier in the night, when Braxton asked WWE official Adam Pearce regarding the rumors of Lesnar returning, the latter replied that he'd be 'shocked' if the former Universal Champion's suspension were to be lifted anytime soon.

Interestingly, Lesnar was fined $1 million and suspended because he hit Pearce with the F-5 on the October 29, 2021 episode of SmackDown.

Rumors of Brock Lesnar's suspension being lifted were first addressed at the recently-concluded Survivor Series pay-per-view. There, Braxton posed the question to Reigns' special counsel and Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman.

Will Brock Lesnar confront Sami Zayn next week?

On SmackDown next week, Brock Lesnar might have something to say after seeing Sami Zayn as the No. 1 contender to Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

He might confront Zayn and could challenge him to put his No. 1 Contendership on the line. During Lesnar's last match at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns stole the victory with the help of The Usos.

On the other hand, Zayn cunningly won the Battle Royal at the last moment by eliminating Jeff Hardy. The Great Liberator has been on a losing streak lately, often blaming WWE's conspiracies against him as the reason behind his losses.

It remains to be seen what the next episode of SmackDown will have in store for us when the aforementioned three superstars come face-to-face.

