WWE gives big update on Brock Lesnar's suspension at Survivor Series

Could Brock Lesnar return soon?
Could Brock Lesnar return soon?
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 22, 2021 09:46 AM IST
News

WWE has hinted that Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted, opening up the possibility of The Beast Incarnate potentially returning to TV soon.

Lesnar was suspended by WWE authority figure Adam Pearce indefinitely and fined $1 million for attacking him and WWE officials on SmackDown.

At Survivor Series, Kayla Braxton told Paul Heyman backstage that she heard rumors that Brock Lesnar's suspension had been lifted. Heyman was shocked by the news but then told Braxton to ask Pearce, who seems to have a problem with Lesnar.

What say you to the rumors that @BrockLesnar's suspension is no longer indefinite, @HeymanHustle?#SurvivorSeries @KaylaBraxtonWWE https://t.co/k5hHey9eDh

Lesnar's attack on Pearce happened on SmackDown after Crown Jewel where he lost the Universal Title match to Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar to return at next month's WWE SmackDown show?

#TheBeast @BrockLesnar has the #UniversalChampionship WON after that F-5 ... but there's no referee! #WWECrownJewel @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/wy0uCVaiLy

Staples Center, the venue for a SmackDown show on December 10, announced that Lesnar has bought a ticket and would be ringside at the event. A recent report has revealed the reason for The Beast Incarnate's early return to WWE.

''Lesnar will be returning on the 12/10 Smackdown in Los Angeles. The idea is he’s going to buy a ringside ticket. This show is a major one because they are running the show in that city largely for FOX executives to get a major FOX show in FOX’s home base. Lesnar is obviously one of the key people they are interested in, and it’ll likely be the start to build Lesnar for the Rumble show."

Since his return at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar has had just one match in WWE, the aforementioned loss against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel. He has, though, made several appearances on the blue brand during his feud with Reigns.

With the controversial finish to the bout between Reigns and Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia show, a rematch between them is on the cards and could happen, perhaps, at Royal Rumble.

