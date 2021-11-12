Brock Lesnar vows to buy front row tickets to upcoming SmackDown after suspension

Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearance following his suspension has possibly been revealed.

The Twitter account of Staples Center announced that The Beast Incarnate has vowed to buy a ringside ticket to the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, which will take place in Los Angeles on December 10.

STAPLES Center @STAPLESCenter The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw https://t.co/euSyXGDNOL

Brock Lesnar is currently suspended and has also been fined a huge amount by WWE

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE earlier this year at SummerSlam 2021. Lesnar immediately started a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman playing a massive role in the storyline.

Lesnar and Reigns finally faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, where The Usos helped The Tribal Chief retain his title.

On the next episode of SmackDown, Lesnar took out his frustration on WWE officials and even attacked Adam Pearce. Following this, he was given a storyline suspension and WWE also announced a whopping $1 Million fine for him.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Paul Heyman stated that Lesnar's suspension took him and Roman Reigns by surprise. He added that he's surprised that WWE brought The Beast Incarnate back and then suspended him:

“WWE is all surprised when Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar. What did everyone expect was going to happen when Brock Lesnar appears on SmackDown? We’re gonna have a bunch of smiles, and handshakes and kissing a bunch of babies? C’mon! He’s a beast. That’s the box office attraction about Brock Lesnar. When Brock Lesnar acts like Brock Lesnar, we suspend him and fine him a million dollars?" (H/T WrestlingInc)

It's safe to assume that all hell will break loose whenever Brock Lesnar returns to WWE following his suspension. What plans could he have in mind if he buys a ringside ticket to SmackDown in Los Angeles? Roman Reigns better be careful!

