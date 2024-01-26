Brock Lesnar could be confronted by a 7-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 40, legend speculates (Exclusive)

WrestleMania is where the big moments happen in WWE, and Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's streak is undoubtedly one that instantly comes to mind. With speculation regarding Undertaker's in-ring return circulating, Bill Apter and Teddy Long explained why Brock Lesnar would be an ideal opponent.

After beating several legends en route to a 21-0 record at WrestleMania, The Undertaker's undefeated run finally ended unexpectedly at the hands of Lesnar at the 30th edition of the show.

Mike Chioda recently revealed that Undertaker is in the physical condition to wrestle one more match. With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, it would be a fitting platform to have the Hall of Famer back in the ring.

A recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine revolved around another potential Lesnar vs. Undertaker clash. Bill Apter reiterated this week that, from a storyline perspective, getting the upper hand at WrestleMania over Lesnar would be Undertaker's ultimate revenge:

"As we talked about in our last episode, against Brock Lesnar or someone. We got a lot of comments on that, people said, why would Lesnar go for that, and I still say that the Undertaker's real revenge would come against Brock Lesnar. I know they had other (encounters) afterward and all that, but the whole end of the streak." [01:22 - 01:46]

Even if they don't have a match, Teddy Long said that WWE can always book a segment between Brock and The Undertaker.

The former General Manager added:

"He could do something where he stepped out, did that promo, and right from behind, Brock dropped him. You know what I mean? If they want to go with Brock, we never know who it might be." [03:50 - 04:04]

The latest on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

The Beast Incarnate is a proven draw who, as expected, was in the running for a return to TV just a few days ago.

The initial rumors suggested that fans should expect Lesnar to be back soon, and Royal Rumble was seen as the perfect platform to begin his WrestleMania program. However, the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon, in which Brock has allegedly been mentioned, could have impacted the creative.

The most recent update on Brock Lesnar's status revealed that WWE's plans for the former world champion could change.

The answers regarding Lesnar's future should be clear come the Royal Rumble, where Triple H's WWE could have more surprises up their sleeve.

