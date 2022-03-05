Brock Lesnar describes Roman Reigns in one word

Brock Lesnar shared his thoughts on his WrestleMania 38 opponent, Roman Reigns, in his latest interview with Newsday.

Brock Lesnar is set to take on arch-rival Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, with both the WWE title and the Universal title on the line. This will be Lesnar and Reigns' third encounter at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Lesnar recently sat down with Newsday and opened up on a bunch of topics with regards to his pro-wrestling career. The Beast Incarnate stated that his work ethic is unlike anyone else. Lesnar was asked about Roman Reigns' work ethic, and the WWE Champion described his WrestleMania opponent in a single word: 'Workhorse.'

"He's a workhorse, yes," said Lesnar. [H/T Newsday]

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have immense respect for each other

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will go down as one of the greatest of all time. The two behemoths have been at each other's throats for a long time now. Lesnar and Reigns' first WrestleMania bout in 2015 ended with Seth Rollins' unexpected MITB cash-in.

Lesnar retained the Universal title in their second WrestleMania match in 2018. It remains to be seen if Reigns will finally manage to put Lesnar down at WrestleMania.

In real life, the two men have nothing but respect for each other. In 2020, WWE legend John Cena heaped praise on Lesnar, calling him the best in-ring performer of all time.

"And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I've seen and I know it's an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he's the best in-ring performer of all time," said Cena. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Soon after, Reigns reacted to Cena's statement and was in complete agreement with the veteran.

It's highly likely that the Lesnar-Reigns saga will finally come to an end at WrestleMania 38. WWE is promoting it as "The biggest WrestleMania match in history."

