"I wasn’t afraid to quit my job" - Brock Lesnar on becoming a major star in WWE

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar wasn't afraid to lose his job to become the star that he is today.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest draws in combat sports history. He will be headlining WrestleMania for the third time alongside Roman Reigns. The two stars will collide for the biggest prizes in the industry, the WWE and Universal Championships.

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Beast Incarnate offered some advice to younger stars on how to get over in the business. He said they should figure out how to be different and draw money instead of worrying about what high-risk maneuvers to perform next.

Speaking to The New York Post, Brock Lesnar reiterated that other wrestlers should be courageous and confident to get to the top.

“I know what I did. I just did what I want, what I wanted to do and I didn’t care if I lost my job. I wasn’t afraid to quit my job or to go do this or to go do that. Like have some b*lls, some guts," said Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar on the secret of his success

Throughout his life, Lesnar has been a stalwart in combat sports. From amateur wrestling to mixed martial arts and pro wrestling, he has been celebrated in every field.

During the interview, Brock Lesnar revealed how he has become an enormous success everywhere:

“These things aren’t given to me people. I take them. I f*****g take everything that I want because I put my mind, my heart and my soul into it. I’m a butcher, I’m a farmer, I’m a father, I’m a husband. I put my whole f*****g soul into everything I do. I don’t think people do that. Could you do your f*****g job better? You probably could. I think everybody could. That’s the laziness, that’s the complacency. That’s what pisses me off."

Brock Lesnar won the coveted WWE Title twice this year, and at The Show of Shows, he could walk out as a double champion. Do you agree with him? Who do you think is the next big star? Let us know in the comments section below.

