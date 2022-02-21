"I put my brother through the China cabinet." - Brock Lesnar reveals his parent's reaction when he fought with his siblings

Brock Lesnar was The Beast Incarnate long before stepping into a WWE ring.

Lesnar was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of subjects. While talking about his childhood, Lesnar revealed that he always fought with his older brothers growing up. He finally had enough of it when he turned 18 and put one of them through a China cabinet. Surprisingly enough, his parents didn't seem to mind.

"I was fighting as a kid. The local people from Webster, South Dakota will tell you the Lesnar family were fighters," Brock Lesnar said. "I was six years younger than my two older brothers who were getting out of jail on Monday mornings and going to school because of street fights. I grew up with that stigma. We went to street dances, I went there to fight. That's what we did. That's what I did, anyway. Then it was girls and have a couple of drinks. My mom said, 'You have to make some money with this stuff.' It put my mom and dad through hell.

"We were fighting all the time. My brothers were fighting and it was World War 3. I fought my older brothers, put them through kitchen tables when I finally grew up and had enough of their shit. I was probably 18. I put my brother through the China cabinet. My mom and dad just cracked a beer as was, 'ah, this needed to happen."

Brock Lesnar will once again face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All Match.

There's no word if this means the company intends to unify the championships or if it will be like the women's triple threat match at WrestleMania 35, where the winner will hold both titles coming out of the event and defend them separately.

This will mark the third time that Lesnar and Reigns have faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania, but the first time where Lesnar is positioned in the babyface role for the matchup.

What do you make of Brock Lesnar's statements? Are you surprised that the WWE Champion has been fighting throughout his entire life? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thank you to Fightful for the transcription of the interview.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who will leave with both championships at WrestleMania 38? Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns 12 votes so far