"He's a dear friend" - Brock Lesnar on his friendship with WWE personality

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has disclosed that Paul Heyman is his good friend in "real life."

Heyman was Lesnar's on-screen manager when The Beast Incarnate debuted on the WWE main roster in 2002. Since then, the duo has also developed a close friendship outside the pro wrestling promotion, with Heyman authoring Lesnar's autobiography, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival.

While speaking on The Michael Kay Show, Lesnar shed light on his friendship with Paul Heyman and said that the on-screen manager of Roman Reigns is a dear friend of his.

"Yeah, I mean, he's a dear friend. I mean, in real life. A backstabbing friend right now. I think we all have somebody like that. It's just developed [their friendship]..." said Lesnar. (From 15:20 to 15:25)

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle My best friend @BROCKLESNAR can beat up YOUR best friend!!! http://t.co/PobMCenhaV My best friend @BROCKLESNAR can beat up YOUR best friend!!! http://t.co/PobMCenhaV

In the same interview, Brock recalled that his friendship with Heyman began when the latter approached him at an arena. This happened before The Beast Incarnate debuted on WWE's main roster.

WWE veteran Paul Heyman on how his friendship with Brock Lesnar has remained constant over the years

In an interview from a few years ago, Heyman said that he and Lesnar have their friendship intact as he's honest and never lets Brock down.

"“I’ve never let him down. I always tell Brock Lesnar the truth. I don’t appease Brock Lesnar. I don’t placate Brock Lesnar. When Brock Lesnar asks me for an opinion, I give to him an honest opinion that I’m willing to back up with facts, with theory. It’s never just what he wants to hear, or what benefits me the most. And I get the same from him, I assure you," said Heyman.

While they may be good friends off-screen, Lesnar and Heyman are currently arch-rivals on-screen as the latter is managing The Beast Incarnate's nemesis and current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Edited by Angana Roy