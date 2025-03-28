Brock Lesnar had to face 18-time WWE champion because legend refused

Brock Lesnar faced a WWE star after a legend backed out of facing the star. He has now spoken about it.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has spoken about his reasons for refusing to lose to Brock Lesnar. He said that it didn't make sense to him to lose to Lesnar in a tournament-style match without any build-up. However, he was ready to lose to him with a big story where everyone could make money. When he didn't have the match, though, Bubba Ray Dudley had to face Lesnar instead.

"They wanted me to fly down to Atlanta for Monday Night RAW and put over Brock Lesnar. The night before, I was working in Columbus, Georgia working with Ric Flair in a cage, so I was like a kid in a candy store working with the GOAT, so of course I didn’t show up because it wasn’t time for me to do the favors yet for Brock in an unadvertised match in a tournament style TV match whereas, hey man, I love Brock Lesnar, I’d lose to him any day of the week, but build it up so we can all make money off of it and it’s going to mean something.”

Bubba Ray was the one who had to step up. He's shared that's what happened while reposting a video of Stone Cold talking about not wrestling against Lesnar that night. He ended up losing the bout.

"And guess who got to wrestle Brock that night…"

Bubba Ray is an 18-time WWE champion as he is an eight-time Hardcore Champion, and eight-time World Tag Team Champion, and he has won the WWE and WCW Tag Titles once each. Lesnar went on to have a very successful career in WWE as a 10-time world champion, although he never wrestled Stone Cold.

