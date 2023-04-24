Brock Lesnar should face 36-year-old former women's champion in a massive intergender match, says WWE legend (Exclusive)

Almost every superstar on the WWE roster will have a challenging time battling Brock Lesnar. But Teddy Long believes Ronda Rousey taking on the Beast Incarnate would be a legitimately solid match-up.

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey both had highly successful careers as Mixed Martial Artists and, at their prime, were on top of their respective divisions in the UFC. Intergender matches might not be a thing anymore in WWE, but Teddy Long is intrigued about the possibility of seeing Rousey vs. Lesnar.

Long recently shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'The Wrestling Time Machine.' The Hall of Famer felt that given the recent merger between WWE and UFC, it wouldn't be bad to explore a match between the Rowdy One and the Beast Incarnate.

Long believed having an MMA-style fight between Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey would work in the latter's favor, as he explained below:

"Hey, let me tell you something that's not bad (Brock Lesnar vs. Ronda Rousey). That's not a bad idea. Well, with the merger with UFC now, you know what I mean? I don't think this is too high on them, you know what I mean, but that's money right there. She would probably feel better doing that because she is her own playground then. You know what I mean? You can get more out there because she is now doing what she knows how to do." [From 6:49 onwards]

Why has Ronda Rousey not wrestled since WWE WrestleMania 39?

From being a constant figure in the women's title scene, Ronda Rousey has seemingly taken a step back from the top of the card. She has teamed up with her real-life friend Shayna Baszler over the past few months.

The former UFC Women's Champion last competed at WrestleMania 39. At the mega event, the Four Horsewomen representatives won the Women's Showcase fatal four-way tag team match. Rousey has been out of action due to a forearm injury and, as recently reported, was originally slated to win a major title, which has now been put on hold.

Rousey is not ready to return just yet but could be in line for another major championship push once she is given the green signal to wrestle. You can read more about her WWE status right here.

