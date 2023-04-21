Major WWE title change on hold due to a SmackDown star who "isn't ready to return" - Reports

Fresh off of WrestleMania, there have been a lot of eyes on WWE's creative for different championships, and as reported recently, plans for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to win the Women's Tag Team titles have been "put on hold."

Despite wrestling at 'Mania, Ronda Rousey wasn't 100% fit to compete as she was dealing with a broken forearm injury, which continues to keep her out of action. The reported original plan was for Rousey and Baszler to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship, culminating in the former MMA stars winning the belts.

However, the booking was changed recently as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles on the April 10th episode of RAW.

Dave Meltzer shared an update regarding the women's tag belts on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and noted that SmackDown's Rousey is still not ready to return to the ring, which has delayed the title change:

"The Rousey & Baszler chase of the women's tag title is on hold because Rousey is still out of action with her broken forearm. She did WrestleMania because it was WrestleMania in Los Angeles, but was clearly not ready and still isn't ready to return."

Ronda Rousey was hell-bent on performing at WWE WrestleMania 39

Coming from a legitimate combat sports background, it's unsurprising that Ronda Rousey was adamant about wrestling at the mega show in Los Angeles.

The former Women's Champion didn't have the best end to her UFC career, but she is still regarded as one of the toughest female athletes in the world. WWE sources revealed that Rousey wanted to be at WrestleMania irrespective of her injury, and it stemmed from a mentality that has been instilled from her days as an active MMA fighter and Judoka.

Ronda Rousey rarely backed down from her commitments in "real sports" even while injured, as Meltzer added below:

"It was noted to us that her mentality regarding the injury was basically "F*** it," she's doing WrestleMania no matter what, basically because of her mentality from both herself and her mom regarding competing in real sports while injured."

