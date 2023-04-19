WWE veteran lashes out at Ronda Rousey; says people "legitimately" dislike her (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently lashed out at WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey for her recent Instagram post, where she took a shot at "octogenarians."

A few weeks back, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took to her Instagram handle to vent her frustrations at WWE's booking. Rousey particularly pointed out her lackluster feud with Liv Morgan and mentioned how it could have been a lot better if not for "octogenarians" (elderly people) in WWE's creative team.

As expected, The Rowdy One's comments went viral in no time. Now, Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on the same during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. The veteran manager blasted Ronda Rousey, advising her not to knock the very hands that feed her.

Mantell also criticized Rousey's in-ring abilities, saying she was nowhere close to Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair's level. He also pointed out how viewers, too, weren't fans of Ronda Rousey and that they "legitimately" disliked her.

"I would say don't knock the hand that feeds you, and I don't think she's a great hand. She's nowhere close to Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair. Nowhere close. She can do the UFC. And she can be a good heel because people legitimately don't like her," said Dutch Mantell. (8:00 - 8:28)

Check out the full video below:

Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE

Since sustaining an elbow fracture at a live event in February 2023, Ronda Rousey has only sporadically appeared on WWE programming. Rousey still made it to WrestleMania 39, where she and Shayna Baszler won the WrestleMania Showcase match on Night Two. However, the MMA legend wasn't 100% fit during the event.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't appeared since The Show of Shows, and a recent update on her health is also not a positive one. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Ronda Rousey isn't cleared to wrestle yet.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Ronda Rousey is reportedly not cleared to compete Ronda Rousey is reportedly not cleared to compete https://t.co/IDO0FWp68A

It was also noted how this had affected WWE's plans to have her and Baszler capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming weeks, as the presence of a star like Ronda Rousey is sure to bolster the ailing women's tag team division of the promotion.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes