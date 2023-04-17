Multi-time Women's Champion reportedly "still not cleared" to make her WWE return

Despite having recently wrestled through the pain at WrestleMania 39, top WWE star Ronda Rousey is reportedly still not 100% to return to full-time action.

For most of 2023, Ronda has been out of the ring after fracturing her elbow at a live event this past February. The ailment seems to have halted the company’s plans for her and her current tag team partner Shayna Baszler.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is still not ready to wrestle, meaning her and Baszler's pursuit of tag team gold has to be put on ice for now.

"Ronda Rousey is still not cleared, so they can’t do the Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler thing, which was the plan." (H/T Wrestle Talk)

Ronda and Shayna Baszler won the women's showcase tag team match on the Grandest Stage of Them All earlier this month as they outlasted three other top duos.

Shayna Baszler sends a warning to a current WWE tag team

Last week on Monday Night RAW, the newly formed duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

While this was a moment to celebrate, Liv and Raquel now have huge targets on their backs as champions, with Shayna Baszler recently sending out a warning to the new tag champs on social media after their victory last week.

Ronda Rousey has won many singles championships in the WWE, but she has yet to taste tag team gold. Shayna Baszler, however, has won the belts before, as she and Nia Jax captured the titles on two separate occasions.

