Brock Lesnar should face returning WWE legend in a first-time-ever match, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo and EC3 have opened up about their desire to see Brock Lesnar go to war against Stone Cold Steve Austin in a first-time-ever match.

The Texas Rattlesnake returned from retirement after nearly 20 years at last year's WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens. Considering just how great he looked in the match, many believed WWE would be able to convince him to compete at WrestleMania 39. As it turned out, Austin turned down the opportunity, saying he wasn't in the best physical shape to compete.

One of the pitched opponents for Stone Cold Steve Austin on the show was Brock Lesnar, which could have resulted in a blockbuster outing. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned the best match Austin could have at this stage is against Lesnar.

The former WWE writer believes since The Beast Incarnate is a great seller, he could have done a great job selling The Texas Rattlesnake's offense.

"Bro, the best match Austin could have is with Brock Lesnar. Yeah, because Brock would sell, sell, sell, sell," said Vince Russo. (8:40 - 8:54)

EC3 also chimed in, saying that Brock Lesnar selling the WWE Hall of Famer's Stunners would be a sight to behold.

"I would love to see Brock sell Stone Cold's comeback. The way he feeds for a guy. I bet he'll go flipping for those stunners," said EC3. (9:11 - 9:20)

Check out the full video below:

Brock Lesnar is gearing up for Backlash 2023

Though The Beast Incarnate has performed as a babyface in recent months, WWE turned him heel again on the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW.

He first showed up to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. But before the match could even start, Brock Lesnar showed his true colors by taking down The American Nightmare with an F5.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



First. Time. Ever.



Should be a blast.



Excitement levels on a scale of 1-10? Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar at #WWEBacklash is now official!First. Time. Ever.Should be a blast.Excitement levels on a scale of 1-10? Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar at #WWEBacklash is now official! First. Time. Ever.Should be a blast. Excitement levels on a scale of 1-10? https://t.co/2x3I3lueYu

The assault didn't end there as he manhandled Cody for several minutes before the show went off the air. This resulted in Cody Rhodes challenging Lesnar to a match at Backlash 2023, which the latter accepted on last week's RAW.

With both The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate being two of WWE's biggest attractions, it remains to be seen who comes on top at the event.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes