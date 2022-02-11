Brock Lesnar to face top WWE Superstar before WrestleMania 38 (Elimination Chamber Spoilers)

Brock Lesnar is scheduled for a huge WWE title rematch at the upcoming WWE MSG show on March 5, 2022.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Lesnar lost his WWE title to Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate had a strong showing in the match, but Roman Reigns' interference cost him the belt.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

This dream outing is going to happen once again next month. WWE is set to present a show from the historic Madison Square Garden on March 5. The venue's official website recently released a lineup for the show. The night's headliner will be a WWE title match pitting Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to collide inside Elimination Chamber

Fans are aware that WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is scheduled for February 19. The event will feature an eponymous chamber match for Bobby Lashley's WWE title.

The six participants in the match are as follows: Lashley, Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles. Judging from MSG's lineup for March 5, it looks like either Lesnar or Lashley will come out of the Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Brock Lesnar now holds the record of winning a Royal Rumble match in the shortest time. Brock Lesnar now holds the record of winning a Royal Rumble match in the shortest time. https://t.co/NLxJoysfdK

Brock Lesnar is already scheduled to headline WrestleMania 38 with his arch-nemesis Roman Reigns. After he lost the WWE title to Lashley, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match and was the last man standing when all was said and done. He spent a record 2:32 minutes in the Royal Rumble match and eliminated five men to win it all.

If Lesnar ends up winning the WWE title inside Elimination Chamber and/or defeats Lashley on March 5, the main event of WrestleMania will be a "Winner Take All" match.

There's no concrete news on what would be next for Lashley if he loses the WWE title in the coming weeks. He had wanted to face Lesnar for a long time, and his victory at Royal Rumble was possibly the biggest of his career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who will come out of the Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion? Who should Lashley face at WrestleMania if he loses the WWE title before the mega event?

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy