"I'm German, he's Jewish, what the..." – Brock Lesnar on his first meeting with Paul Heyman in WWE

Paul Heyman was Brock Lesnar's manager when he debuted on the main roster.
Paul Heyman was Brock Lesnar's manager when he debuted on the main roster.
Modified Mar 05, 2022 11:59 AM IST
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was noticed in the stands of an arena by Paul Heyman, and the two started talking and had an instant connection.

Lesnar debuted on the WWE main roster in 2002 after spending a few years in the company's developmental territory, OVW. Heyman and Lesnar were paired together during The Beast's first WWE run and again when he returned in 2012.

On The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar opened up about his first encounter with Paul Heyman and how they eventually worked together:

"I'm German, he's Jewish, what the... (laughs). It just started (their friendship) – I got called up on the road from Ohio Valley Wrestling. I was a prospect in developmental down there and they brought me up to live events and I think Paul (Heyman) was part – on something to do with the creative team. Paul (had) just seen me sitting, taking it all in the stands one day, and he came up and introduced himself and we just sat down and had a connection." (from 14:28 to 15:00)
My client, BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR, is the reigning, defending, undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion. The @WWEUniverse is in good hands, as your #Conqueror stands tall above all others! @BrockLesnar #RAW #SummerSlam #YourHumbleAdvocate https://t.co/Dz20aqKF8J

Lesnar and Heyman parted ways recently after the latter sided with The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman said Tazz introduced him to future WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

On this day in 2002, @BrockLesnar arrived, and it changed EVERYTHING.cc: @HeymanHustle https://t.co/aKGyjiKAnT

Heyman recalled how former WWE star Tazz advised Lesnar to speak to Heyman, and the two hit it off:

"Tazz pulled Lesnar aside and advised him to talk with me. Lesnar listened intently, thanked me profusely, and said, ‘You know, I’m very coachable.’ Truer words were never spoken."

Paul Heyman felt Brock Lesnar was getting bad advice from veterans in WWE as his potential threatened them.

Please H/T The Michael Kay Show and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
