Brock Lesnar gives epic two-word response on why returned to WWE in 2021

Brock Lesnar recently revealed the motivating factor behind his return to WWE in 2021.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been back for over half a year now. Less than a year into his comeback, he is set to headline WrestleMania in what has been dubbed as the biggest match ever.

Lesnar revealed that after losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, he considered himself retired from wrestling. WWE even let his contract quietly expire in the summer of 2020, and it was only a year later at SummerSlam 2021 when The Beast Incarnate finally returned.

In an interview on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar gave an epic two-word response on why he returned to WWE in 2021:

“Cha-Ching,”

Money is an obvious factor and Lesnar has never hidden the fact that he is a businessman. Given that WWE treats it all like a business, there is no reason Lesnar shouldn't. He simply possesses a high level of talent that separates him from every superstar on the roster.

There is a reason he is one of the highest-paid superstars in WWE despite wrestling less. No performer has the same name value that he does, and he certainly has an aura about him given the lack of media appearances that he does.

Brock Lesnar is set for the biggest match of his career

Brock Lesnar has been in several big matches throughout his career and has faced the biggest superstars in the business. More often than not, he has even emerged victorious.

Between January and February 2022, Lesnar has two WWE title wins and is now a 10-time World Champion in WWE, joining the likes of Edge, Randy Orton, Triple H, and John Cena as the only men to do so.

He has the chance to pick up a win against Roman Reigns in the biggest match in WrestleMania history as the WWE and Universal Championships will be unified. Will The Beast Incarnate end Roman Reigns' record-breaking Universal title reign? Or will The Tribal Chief get the coronation of his career in his sixth WrestleMania main event?

