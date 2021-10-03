Brock Lesnar and two-time Hall of Famer scheduled for non-WWE interviews

Brock Lesnar and fellow WWE veteran Ric Flair are both scheduled for upcoming interviews outside the WWE umbrella.

The official website of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast features a tentative list of future podcast guests. The updated list, as of September 30, 2021, consists of two big names from the pro-wrestling world: Brock Lesnar, and Ric Flair.

The list dubs Ric Flair a "retired professional wrestler." On the other hand, Brock Lesnar is listed as “Current WWE Universal Champion, former WWE, and UFC Heavyweight Champion.”

Lesnar was seemingly close to appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast back in 2018-19, with Rogan making comments about the same. A short while ago, Rogan heaped major praise on Flair and added that he'd love to have "The Nature Boy" on his podcast. Flair went on to post the video on his official Twitter handle and seemed excited about a potential interview.

Fans of Brock Lesnar are pretty excited for his upcoming interview

Unlike most wrestlers, Brock Lesnar rarely appears in interviews. He's an incredibly private guy and lives with his family on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan. During his year-long hiatus from WWE, Lesnar appeared on The Bearded Butchers but didn't talk much about his wrestling career.

Back in 2015, Lesnar appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast and had an interesting chat with The Rattlesnake. One comment that stood out was about Lesnar's aversion to people. Lesnar explained "not liking people."

Ric Flair has been a controversial name lately due to his past being brought up in an episode of Dark Side Of The Ring following which he's been receiving tons of flak on social media. Here's hoping he provides a detailed comment about the controversy on the Joe Rogan Experience.

