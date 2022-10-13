Brock Lesnar hit another wrestler backstage and left him "on the ground about ready to cry," former WWE trainer recalls

Rip Rogers says Brock Lesnar once "backhanded" a fellow wrestler after being on the receiving end of a locker room joke.

Lesnar was trained by Rogers in WWE's former developmental system Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), between 2000 and 2002. OVW boasted several future main-eventers at the time, including Batista, John Cena, and Randy Orton. Another lesser-known wrestler, Vivacious Charles, was also part of the roster.

On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Rogers revealed what happened when Charles attempted to joke around with The Beast Incarnate:

"This guy named Vivacious Charles just ribbed [pranked] Brock about something. Brock just stood up and backhanded him. Boom. Charles was on the ground about ready to cry. His jaw's broke." [1:11:50 – 1:12:01]

Lesnar is one of the most imposing wrestlers of all time. Outside of WWE, he is a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and a one-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Rip Rogers knew not to mess with Brock Lesnar

Locker room "ribbing" has been common in the wrestling business for decades. While many wrestlers enjoy playing pranks behind the scenes, others get frustrated when certain jokes go too far.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Brock Lesnar & Shelton Benjamin - OVW Tag Team Champions 2001 Brock Lesnar & Shelton Benjamin - OVW Tag Team Champions 2001 https://t.co/pkElehRJ4N

Rip Rogers did not disclose what Vivacious Charles did to upset Brock Lesnar. However, he realized after the incident that The Beast Incarnate was not the right person to mess around with backstage:

"I said, 'Brock, he's just ribbing you,'" Rogers continued. "He goes, 'What's that?' I said, 'Oh God.' I wasn't gonna ruffle his feathers, oh hell no!" [1:12:02 – 1:12:17]

Lesnar made his WWE return on this week's RAW. The 45-year-old looks set to feud with Bobby Lashley moving forward after he attacked The All Mighty on Monday.

What would you like to see next from Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes