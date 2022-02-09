Brock Lesnar holds an incredible WWE record that will never be broken

Brock Lesnar has been in professional wrestling since the Ruthless Aggression era, and it isn't surprising that the 9-time World Champion has conquered multiple records during his scintillating WWE run.

However, no wrestler will ever match one particular achievement of Lesnar. RingSideNews highlighted an impressive Brock Lesnar statistic from his first year in the WWE. The former WWE champion is the only superstar to have defeated Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker in the same year.

Lesnar arrived on the WWE scene in 2002 and was pushed as 'The Next Big Thing. Vince McMahon strapped the rocket behind Lesnar's back and fast-tracked him to the main event picture. Along the way, Lesnar defeated some legendary names, and it's unlikely that any WWE star will ever outdo his rookie year.

Hogan, Flair, and Undertaker are considered the three pillars of wrestling, and the Hall of Famers are currently happily retired from active in-ring competition.

Lesnar, in the meantime, is eyeing another world title victory.

What's in store for Brock Lesnar heading into WrestleMania 38?

Brock Lesnar has been on a record-breaking spree of late as he set two new ones at the Royal Rumble - the longest time between winning the match twice (19 years) and the least time spent in the ring to win the Rumble (2 minutes and 32 seconds).

Brock Lesnar's ongoing babyface stint has given his career a new lease of life, and the 44-year-old star is also visibly enjoying himself as his appearances are more frequent on WWE programming.

The Rumble winner will have a significant role to play in his storyline with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate is slated to face five other wrestlers in the Elimination Chamber match for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. He is the hands-down favorite to walk out as the new titleholder.

WWE reportedly wants Reigns and Lesnar's WrestleMania 38 match to be as big as possible, and sources believe Vince McMahon could eventually lean towards a Title vs. Title match.

Brock could shatter a few more records by the time WrestleMania arrives, and we can't wait to see how his storyline with the Tribal Chief unfolds in the weeks to come.

