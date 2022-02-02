WWE's current plan for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar has been made official for WWE WrestleMania 38 later this year. However, there are still teases of making that a "title vs. title" match.

We now have a report on WWE's current plan for Reigns vs. Lesnar.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 saw Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship. Later in the night, Lesnar entered the 30-man Royal Rumble match and won it.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, the Beast Incarnate was officially announced to compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, set to take place later this month in Saudi Arabia.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that he has been told multiple times that there are no plans to make it a "title vs. title" match between Reigns and Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

"I have been told multiple times that it is not title vs title, Roman vs Brock. But, they’ve done countless storylines where both of them talk about title vs title — they’re telling you what they want but they’re not going to give it to them. So, they’re either doing that or Brock is getting beat in the Elimination Chamber and it’s part of his plan to look strong going against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania," said Bryan Alvarez. (h/t Ringside News)

Paul Heyman is seemingly once again with Roman Reigns after betraying Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

It was only recently that Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman from the position of his Special Counsel and even attacked him. Heyman then went back to his former client Brock Lesnar.

However, the alliance didn't last long as Heyman betrayed Lesnar at Royal Rumble this past Saturday. He handed over the WWE title to The Tribal Chief, who then hit Lesnar with it, costing the latter the match.

Heyman then walked away with Reigns after the match, seemingly hinting that the two have reunited once again. It is to be seen what role he will play in the feud going forward.

