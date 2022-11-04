Brock Lesnar was not impressed with WWE Superstar until recently, according to Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has explained how Brock Lesnar likely changed his opinion about Bobby Lashley when their WWE storyline began.

The two heavyweights will go head-to-head in a blockbuster match at Crown Jewel 2022 on Saturday. Their only previous one-on-one contest took place at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where Lashley defeated Lesnar following interference from Roman Reigns.

On Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Paul Heyman revealed that The Beast Incarnate never used to be impressed by Lashley. However, he believes his former client now appreciates the threat that The All Mighty poses:

"It seems to be someone that may have Brock Lesnar's number," Heyman said. "This is an interesting, interesting, interesting scenario. Brock Lesnar has never thought much of Bobby Lashley. Knowing Brock Lesnar for as long as I do, I would presume Brock Lesnar right now is impressed with Bobby Lashley and knows that he has a fight on his hands."

Five days before Crown Jewel 2022, this week's RAW featured a huge brawl between Lashley and Lesnar. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H even threatened to call off the match before the fierce rivals were finally separated.

Paul Heyman says Bobby Lashley "is not someone that Brock Lesnar took seriously"

It is no secret that Bobby Lashley viewed Brock Lesnar as a dream opponent for many years. The man himself repeatedly said he wanted to face the one-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, either in a mixed martial arts fight or a WWE ring.

Paul Heyman thinks Lesnar did not see Lashley as a credible opponent until this year, despite the RAW Superstar's MMA background:

"Whether it be in WWE or UFC or Strikeforce or Bellator, it didn't matter to Bobby Lashley. He just wanted to get in there with Brock Lesnar and he wanted an opportunity to show the world, 'I'm equal, if not better, than Brock Lesnar.' This is something that Brock did not see coming. This is not someone that was on Brock's radar ever. This is not someone that Brock Lesnar took seriously."

Eight matches are currently being advertised for Crown Jewel 2022, including Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner in Saudi Arabia on Saturday — Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

