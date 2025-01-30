Brock Lesnar & injured WWE star to return at 2025 Royal Rumble, predicts Tommy Dreamer

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer has made bold predictions for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. He stated that Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, who is currently on the sidelines could make their surprise returns this Saturday.

The Beast Incarnate has been absent from in-ring competition since his last match at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. As of now, the superstars confirmed to participate in the multi-man contest are CM Punk, John Cena, Carmelo Hayes, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Penta, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins.

In a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer speculated on potential surprise entrants in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, naming Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton as possibilities. The veteran pointed to a recent Lesnar reference on RAW as a hint towards a possible appearance:

"I would say Brock [Lesnar] as well. Leaning into [Monday Night] RAW, there was another Brock reference and then I'd also say Randy [Orton]," Dreamer said. [From 02:14 to 02:25]

Listen to the full episode below:

For those unaware, The Viper has been on the sidelines since November 2023. Kevin Owens hit the former WWE Champion with a vicious Piledriver. That being said, Orton is expected to return around the upcoming premium live event.

WWE veteran says Brock Lesnar has a "great chance" at winning the Royal Rumble

The Beast Incarnate and Gunther had a massive showdown in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This face-off between the two never materialized in a full storyline, as WWE failed to capitalize on the moment before Lesnar went on hiatus.

Last week on an edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested a scenario where the 47-year-old superstar could be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. Not only that but Brock Lesnar could win the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match, and then face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas:

"[Do they pull the trigger and maybe Brock Lesnar is a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble? Brock Lesnar comes in, wins the Royal Rumble, and faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania?] Great chance," Ray said.

Only time will tell whether the multi-time WWE World Champion will finally make his much-awaited return in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and main event The Showcase of The Immortals.

