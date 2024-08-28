Brock Lesnar or John Cena would be a good choice, says veteran, for WWE Hall of Famer if he steps out of retirement

Brock Lesnar and John Cena have been WWE's biggest draws and assets for a long time. Meanwhile, Konnan believes the two major names would be a good choice if The Undertaker decides to step out of retirement.

A few years ago, The Deadman ended his career as an active performer with no crowd as the world was dealing with the pandemic. Regardless, The Undertaker closed WrestleMania 36 and went out in style against AJ Styles in a cinematic masterpiece.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco Inferno addressed a fan mail and spoke about the possibility of The Undertaker stepping out of retirement. To this, Konnan added Brock Lesnar or John Cena would be a good choice as Taker has unfinished business with Lesnar and Cena's retirement tour kicks off next year:

"[John] Cena would be a good choice or Brock Lesnar since he lost to him," Konnan said. (From 03:34 to 03:40)

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has faced John Cena and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has made his legendary career at WrestleMania by remaining undefeated for nearly two decades at the event. Similar to all records, The Deadman's streak also ended in the promotion, more than once.

In 2014, The Deadman faced an old foe as Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman targeted The Undertaker when The Beast Incarnate was not allowed to go after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The encounter between the two led to the end of The Undertaker's Infamous WrestleMania streak with 21-0. WWE's Showcase of The Immortals changed forever when The Deadman lost.

A few years later, John Cena spent months on Monday Night RAW, and constantly called out The Undertaker for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Leader of Centaion's wishes came true and he lost to Taker in a matter of minutes at WrestleMania 34.

