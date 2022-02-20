Brock Lesnar joins Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and other WWE legends in achieving incredible feat at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, which has set up a title-for-title match at WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns. In doing so, The Beast Incarnate has joined an incredibly exclusive list.

He ran through the field, eliminating Seth Rollins, Riddle, and AJ Styles with tremendous ease. Lesnar then F5'ed Austin Theory off the top of the pod onto the Chamber padding before putting him away to win his seventh WWE Title.

As a result, he became the seventh man to win a Royal Rumble Match, an Elimination Chamber Match, and the main event of WrestleMania. It can essentially be called the WrestleMania season trifecta. This stat was pointed out by Twitter user Adam O' Driscoll.

Brock Lesnar is in the company of some illustrious names who have also achieved the same. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre all won the three mega matches over the years.

In a bonus stat, Lesnar could be the first person to win a Royal Rumble Match, an Elimination Chamber Match, and a WrestleMania main event in the same year. He has already dominated his way through both annual multi-man matches to set up his clash with Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Bianca Belair achieved the same feat hours before Brock Lesnar did at WWE Elimination Chamber

While Brock Lesnar is the seventh man to achieve this unique feat, he is the eighth overall performer to do so. Bianca Belair is the first woman to win all three mega matches, completing the trifecta hours before The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Title.

The EST of WWE won the Royal Rumble last year, following it up with a main event victory on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Belair won her Elimination Chamber Match yesterday, which earned her a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

Are you excited about WrestleMania 38? Which match are you most looking forward to? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Which Elimination Chamber Match did you prefer this year? Men's Women's 13 votes so far