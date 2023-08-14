Brock Lesnar knew what he was doing when he went off-script, WWE Hall of Famer claims

The pro wrestling world may be witnessing the final run of Brock Lesnar, and if that is the case, then the WWE legend has put over two of the company's top stars massively - Roman Reigns and, most recently, Cody Rhodes.

Everyone has been raving about Lesnar's show of respect to The American Nightmare at SummerSlam, a moment that Triple H confirmed to be an unscripted one. Booker T weighed in on The Beast's selfless performances and his work rate in 2023.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame Podcast with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker claimed that Brock Lesnar should be awarded 'Worker of the Year' for really putting in the effort to get Rhodes over.

"Brock Lesnar, what a worker. What a damn worker. I mean, come on. Brock should get the award of the year, as far as worker of the year, as far as I’m concerned. That’s how good he really made that match on Saturday night."

Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer opined that it was an old-school move of The Beast to listen to the fans and act accordingly:

"I know how good Brock is. It just tells me how far he’s come. He’s come a long way. He knows what the business is about. He knows that it’s not about him. That’s the part that I respect more than anything. He understands about passing the torch and passing it properly. It was just real, it was as real as it could possibly be, that match, from top to bottom, from the beginning to the end. You can’t draw it up like that, I don’t think, really." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen where things go from here, as Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are seemingly done for now. The 10-time WWE World Champion also seems to have turned babyface by embracing The American Nightmare. How does that factor in when he inevitably makes his return?

Brock Lesnar is not expected to be back in WWE until January 2024

While he competed in all of WWE's premium live events so far in 2023 – barring Money in the Bank in the United Kingdom – Brock Lesnar is reportedly done for the time being.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio via WrestlingNews, Brock Lesnar will be taking time off to deal with an injury he sustained during his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. He will be back in time to begin a program for the Road to WrestleMania 40.

