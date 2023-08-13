Brock Lesnar would have destroyed legendary WWE giant, fans convinced

Brock Lesnar may have put over Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, but it's his gesture post-match that really depicted The Beast Incarnate as an established main event star.

Speaking of which, over the course of the ex-UFC mauler's career, he has stepped into the squared circle with a number of giants - The Big Show, Kane, Braun Strowman, and most recently, Omos, among others.

WrestlingNewsCo shared a post on their Twitter/X handle, asking WWE fans who would win a one-on-one contest between Brock Lesnar and the late great Andre The Giant. While there were some who reacted in favor of the legendary giant, the majority of fans were on Lesnar's side. Check them out below:

"Brock lesnar. Him doing an F5 to Andre the giant would have been bigger than hogan slamming him," wrote a fan.

"We've seen this fight, in the form of Brock vs Big Show. Lesnar would destroy him before the bell rings and leave," stated another fan.

"Brother Brock might be one of the greatest fighting athletes of all time, it’s not even close," you can check out the tweet here.

Brock Lesnar is reportedly taking some time off for the rest of 2023. He has competed in every PLE this year except for Money in the Bank in the United Kingdom.

Bully Ray's take on the impact of Brock Lesnar acknowledging 38-year-old WWE star

The Attitude Era legend Bully Ray detailed why Brock Lesnar, and not John Cena, will be the catalyst for establishing Cody Rhodes as a major player in WWE.

The American Nightmare has put on some of the best matches in the company's history over the past year, and on the Road to WrestleMania 39, he even shared a moment with The Cenation Leader.

While a lot of fans called it a passing-of-the-torch moment, Bully Ray claimed that it wasn't - on a recent edition of Busted Open - and further elaborated on the impact of Cody Rhodes being acknowledged by Brock Lesnar:

"If Cody defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Philadelphia, and the first person you see on the RAW after Mania is Cody Rhodes standing in the middle of the ring with his championship, and Brock Lesnar's music hits, which will have everybody gasping for their breath, and Brock Lesnar comes to the middle of the ring, and shakes Cody's hand, and walks out. That's a passing of the torch," Ray said.

In a surprising turn of events, The Beast went off-script and embraced his rival post-match at WWE SummerSlam.

Plenty of fans loved the moment, believing it to be a true passing of the torch. However, a wrestling veteran opined that it was a mistake. You can read more about it here.

