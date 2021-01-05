Brock Lesnar look-alike Parker Boudreaux gives major update on pro wrestling future

Parker Boudreaux, pro wrestling's latest sensation, has revealed that he is joining a pro wrestling promotion.

The past few days have been quite eventful for Parker Boudreaux, what with Paul Heyman endorsing him on Twitter and the WWE Universe dubbing him the new Brock Lesnar. While speaking with Lucha Libre Online, Boudreaux gave a big update on his future in pro wrestling. He made it clear that he is joining a pro wrestling company but didn't reveal the name.

I can’t say much about this but I am joining a professional wrestling company.

Is Parker Boudreaux joining a major company like WWE or AEW?

Parker Boudreaux didn't spill the beans on which company he's joining, but his comments are bound to lead to big speculation as to where he will land in the near future. Parker Boudreaux is a football player who boasts an impressive physique. One look at him is enough to remind the WWE Universe of Brock Lesnar, one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle.

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

Parker Boudreaux garnered insane amounts of coverage as soon as Paul Heyman promoted him on Twitter, and hinted that he has a bright future ahead. One wonders if Paul Heyman's endorsement could mean that Boudreaux is on his way to sign a contract with WWE. On the other hand, it seems highly unlikely that AEW hasn't yet noticed him on Twitter.

If AEW wants to build up another young gun from scratch, Parker Boudreaux could be a great choice for them. Much like how WWE built up Brock Lesnar in 2002, AEW could push Parker Boudreaux as the next big monster in pro wrestling. It's all speculation at this point though. Here's hoping Parker Boudreaux reveals the name of the company he is signing with, soon. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates about the same.

