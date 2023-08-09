Brock Lesnar may have hinted at retirement after his loss at SummerSlam, says WWE veteran

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette thinks that Brock Lesnar may have hinted at retirement after he showed respect to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate and The American Nightmare competed had their third match during The Biggest Party of the Summer, which was won by the latter. After the bout, the former Universal Champion shook Cody's hand, hugged him, and raised his hand. Triple H revealed during the post-event press conference that it wasn't planned.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran stated that Brock Lesnar embracing Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam tells him that he respects the former Intercontinental Champion for what he's done during their rivalry.

"I think it tells [me], well a couple of things. He's got to respect Cody for what they've done and for what Cody has done these three matches and he's put more heat and spotlight on Brock than Brock's had in a while with this angle, because people were interested in it. So I think he appreciates Cody's work in this. Also, I think that pretty much indicates we're not going to have another match, or at least it's not in the foreseeable future," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette added that it could also mean that Brock Lesnar wants to retire or turn babyface:

"Because Brock took the opportunity to do something like that here means they're probably not coming back against each other anytime soon. And it may indicate that Brock just decided - I don't know where he's at on his current deal or whether he's going to get renewed or whether he's up for renewal or what he wants to do in the future but he either may say I don't want to do this anymore entirely or he may want to be a babyface again." [6:53-7:54]

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to take a long break from WWE

The Beast Incarnate has competed in six matches this year. He was an entrant in the Royal Rumble match, lost to Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, and beat Omos at WrestleMania 39.

His remaining three matches were against Cody Rhodes. He only won of those matches.

It has recently been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Brock Lesnar will not return to WWE TV for the remainder of the year.

However, it was noted that he could return by WrestleMania season. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

