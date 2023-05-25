Brock Lesnar might have refused to lose to WWE Superstar, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar is known for being a dominant WWE Superstar who has defeated most of his opponents. However, after losing to a star recently, wrestling industry veteran Vince Russo feels Lesnar might have refused to yield to Cody Rhodes again.

At WWE Backlash, Cody Rhodes defeated Lesnar. This came after the latter's attack on the day after WrestleMania caught him by surprise.

However, on this week's episode of RAW, ahead of their match at Night of Champions, Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes again, twice. He assaulted the star before the show began, and then when Cody confronted him. During the second attack, he appeared to visibly snap Rhodes' arm while applying the Kimura Lock.

Triple H confirmed this, saying that he could see that Cody's arm was broken in a backstage segment where he was trying to convince the star not to face Lesnar. However, it seems that the match at Night of Champions is still on, broken arm or not.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo feels that this might be a way that WWE is protecting Brock Lesnar's wish to defeat Cody Rhodes without hurting the latter star too much due to the loss. He also suggested that this might be Lesnar saying he would not lose to Cody:

"I'm wondering if Brock played the trump card and said, 'This guy can't beat me again. I got to go over Cody.' And the only way they could do that is if he goes into the match with a broken arm though." (5:50 - 6:08)

Brock Lesnar's match at WWE Night of Champions could still change

Adam Pearce and Triple H have confronted Cody Rhodes about his injury this week on RAW.

The star was not receptive to what they said about his broken arm, so there was no confirmation about the Night of Champions match. Even so, advertisements were aired for the bout.

However, if the star's arm is broken in the storyline, WWE might change the match to an unsanctioned match instead if it's allowed to go ahead in the first place. Fans must wait to see what happens with Brock Lesnar's match.

