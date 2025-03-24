"Brock Lesnar was the only one" - R-Truth makes surprising admission about his WWE career in recent years

Brock Lesnar and R-Truth have a rather funny history together based on their one interaction on live television. Truth made a surprising admission about his WWE career in recent years, saying that the Lesnar situation was the only exception.

There's no doubt that R-Truth is the funniest WWE Superstar of this generation. For years, he has entertained fans with his antics and has established himself as one of the most beloved and irreplaceable veterans on the roster. Back in January 2020, he made The Beast Incarnate crack up and break character on television—something he simply never did.

On the Ten Count Wrestling Podcast, R-Truth was asked about whether it's his goal to make superstars laugh like he has done many times before. In a surprising confession, he revealed that it wasn't his goal and that it all happened organically. The only exception was Brock Lesnar, who he cracked up based on Paul Heyman's personal request.

"No, it's not. It's not my goal. I don't try to do it. It's one of those things that comes organically. Whoever I'm on the screen with, it's an organic feel, it's an organic laughter that comes out, it's an organic vibe. Brock Lesnar was the only one. Paul [Heyman] and I were in the back, and he made a bet. I don't know who he made a bet with, but he told me, 'You need to make Brock laugh.' I don't do it - it just happens." [0:30-1:02]

You can watch the video below:

Brock Lesnar allegedly denied an insane pitch for Matt Riddle to win the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar was not a fan of Matt Riddle. According to Riddle, Lesnar told the King of Bros to stop using his name on social media because they would never work together.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview, Matt Riddle revealed that there was a pitch for him to win the Royal Rumble until Brock Lesnar shot it down:

"You know, it's WWE, anything can happen at any time. It's a wild place to work. There was, believe it or not, when Randy [Orton] and I were together, and they pitched it - that I would win the Rumble, have some back-and-forth, maybe get rid of Brock [Lesnar]. And then Brock came in and called the match and that wasn't going to happen. But yeah, people argue but, I was one of the last four people in the Rumble. How couldn't I have won? I was in the final four or five in the Rumble out of 30. Common sense, bro!" [From 0:45 - 1:28]

At that time, Riddle viewed it as Lesnar not seeing enough value in him to work together. With Riddle gone from WWE and Lesnar's return status uncertain for more than a year, it's just one of those things that seems simply not meant to be.

