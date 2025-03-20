Matt Riddle reveals insane pitch WWE made for him to win the Royal Rumble; Brock Lesnar rejected the plans (Exclusive) 

Matt Riddle spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview and clarified the past rumors of his pitched Royal Rumble win - revealing the crazy story and how Brock Lesnar shot it down.

Matt Riddle's presence in WWE seemed to have spun the wheels of quite a few superstars. He admitted that he found it difficult to work with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and he was known for his social media antics where he called out legends like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg - much to the chagrin of both of them.

Matt Riddle told Kevin Kellam that there was a pitch for him to win the Royal Rumble and even eliminate Brock Lesnar, but that was shot down by The Beast Incarnate.

"You know, it's WWE, anything can happen at any time. It's a wild place to work. There was, believe it or not, when Randy [Orton] and I were together, and they pitched it - that I would win the Rumble, have some back-and-forth, maybe get rid of Brock [Lesnar]. And then Brock came in and called the match and that wasn't going to happen. But yeah, people argue but, I was one of the last four people in the Rumble. How couldn't I have won? I was in the final four or five in the Rumble out of 30. Common sense, bro!" [From 0:45 - 1:28]

You can watch the full video below:

What did Brock Lesnar tell Matt Riddle during their confrontation backstage?

The King of Bros had a highly publicized confrontation with Goldberg backstage several years ago at SummerSlam - one that was filmed and posted. What wasn't filmed was his real-life meeting with Brock Lesnar - one that didn't go according to plan.

Safe to say, Brock Lesnar didn't like Matt Riddle and told him to stop using his name as they were never going to wrestle. In an interview with ESPN, Riddle said:

"Let's just say he came up to me with a security guard, not that he needed the security guard. He came up to me, put his arm around me and told me we were never going to work. So, I shouldn't mention his name or talk about him or anything like that. And I should not call him out on social media. And I said, 'Whatever you want, Bro.'

Reflecting on it in a later interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Riddle understood why he rubbed Lesnar and Goldberg the wrong way. From his view, Lesnar didn't view him as valuable enough to want to work with.

