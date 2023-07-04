Brock Lesnar possibly had an unusual conversation with wife, Sable, before RAW, according to former writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with how WWE booked Brock Lesnar's return this week on RAW.

The Beast was last seen at Night of Champions 2023, where he brutalized and picked up a win over Cody Rhodes. Since then, The American Nightmare has been looking for a final match, but Lesnar was nowhere to be found. However, he decided to reignite the rivalry this week, and the two stars engaged in a brawl at the start of RAW.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the length of Lesnar's segment. He questioned if it made sense for The Beast, who lives in Canada, to show up on RAW for a few minutes to engage in a brief brawl with Rhodes and then leave again without any payoff.

"Bro, where does Brock live? Saskatchewan, Canada. Think about this. If this were real, Brock decides all the way from Saskatchewan, Canada, 'I'm going to get on a plane, and I'm gonna fly to Monday Night RAW. Go to the computer and tell me how many miles it is from Saskatchewan, Canada, to Baltimore, Maryland.'"

Russo wondered if Lesnar spoke with his wife, Sable, over the weekend about his plans to return on Monday.

"So sometime over the weekend, Brock decides, and he tells [his] wife, Sable, 'You know what, I'm gonna go to Baltimore to beat up Cody Rhodes.' So he travels 2000 miles, get's there, hits the ring, [and] they have a little bit of a brawl. Cody dumps him out of the ring, and Brock says, 'Alright, I'm gonna go home now.'" [12:22 -13:41]

Cody Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter on Brock Lesnar

After Seth Rollins opened the show this week, Cody Rhodes interrupted him. Before Rhodes could get in a word, Brock Lesnar's music hit, and The Beast showed up.

Rhodes, however, was unfazed by Brock Lesnar and took the fight to him. The two stars brawled at ringside before taking the action to the ring. Once inside, The American Nightmare managed to land a Cody Cutter on Lesnar, prompting The Beast to leave the ring.

With this exchange, WWE has planted the seeds for the final collision between the two megastars.

