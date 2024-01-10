Brock Lesnar receives a message on social media from 45-year-old former WWE Champion

WWE star and former World Champion Sheamus recently took to Twitter/X to send a message aimed at Brock Lesnar.

Sheamus is recovering from an injury, which has kept him out of action since August when he faced Edge in the latter's last-ever WWE match. Meanwhile, Lesnar has been on a hiatus from WWE for the past several months. His last bout was against Cody Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Taking to Twitter/X, Sheamus reacted to a video of his match against Brock Lesnar from a live event. The 45-year-old claimed his White Noise move was better than Lesnar's signature German Suplex.

"White Noise> German Suplex #facts," wrote Sheamus.

Disco Inferno claims Brock Lesnar and CM Punk will never cross paths again

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that WWE would never book Brock Lesnar in a match against CM Punk. Lesnar and Punk previously crossed paths at SummerSlam 2013.

Inferno explained why a rematch between Lesnar and Punk wouldn't make sense:

"They're not going to do that match. It doesn't really make sense, you know? Well, the problem is when Punk and Brock wrestled before this was before Punk went to UFC, so now the aura of two UFC guys competing against each other in the WWE ring after seeing what Punk did in the UFC is kind of like, why would you even go here because that's on the back of people's minds, you know, it's ridiculous," he said.

He added:

"He'd take a lot of Suplex City. He could absolutely get through the match. Brock is a lot safer than people think he is because when he throws you, he gives you room to land safely," said Inferno.

It remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for Brock Lesnar in 2024 after his potential return to in-ring action.

