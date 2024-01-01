Disco Inferno says WWE will never book Brock Lesnar against former World Heavyweight Champion again

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently ruled out the possibility of a rematch between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

The two stalwarts have a rich history with each other, dating back to their heyday. Lesnar and Punk had only faced each other once, back in SummerSlam 2013. The Beast Incarnate defeated The Straight Edge Superstar in a No Disqualification match that night. Since then, the two men have never crossed paths again. CM Punk left WWE months after their clash and tried his hand inside the Octagon before retiring prematurely.

Now that Brock Lesnar and CM Punk are under the same umbrella again, fans have been pondering a potential rematch between the two legends.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that WWE will never book Lesnar against Punk because of how the Chicago native's run panned out in UFC:

"They're not going to do that match. It doesn't really make sense, you know? Well, the problem is when Punk and Brock wrestled before this was before Punk went to UFC, so now the aura of two UFC guys competing against each other in the WWE ring after seeing what Punk did in the UFC it's kind of like, why would you even go here because that's on the back of people's minds, you know, it's ridiculous," Inferno said.

However, Inferno is confident that Punk, at 45, could easily step up against Lesnar if the two men were to have a match again:

"He'd take a lot of Suplex City. He could absolutely get through the match. Brock is a lot safer than people think he is because when he throws you, he gives you room to land safely," he added. (0:31 - 2:11)

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since losing to Cody Rhodes in their rubber match at SummerSlam last year. Recent reports have suggested that The Beast Incarnate is 'expected' to be back by Royal Rumble.

Interestingly, he already has a challenger waiting for him, and his name is Gunther. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The Ring General expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows this year:

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too,"

With Gunther currently on paternity leave, it will be interesting to see when he will return to begin his next program on the road to WrestleMania.

