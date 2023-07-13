Brock Lesnar receives a message from top name on his 46th birthday

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar turned 46 years old on July 12, 2023, and received a message from Pat McAfee on Twitter.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE. He has done it all in the business over the years and is a guaranteed first-ballot future Hall of Famer.

On July 12, Brock Lesnar celebrated his 46th birthday and received wishes from all corners of the wrestling world. Lesnar's close friend Pat McAfee took to Twitter to post a clip from last year's interview and wished him a happy birthday.

"Brock Lesnar is a true 1 of 1. There will never be another.. an absolute legend and DAWG. 🗣🗣 Happy Birthday to the Alpha Male of our Species."

Brock Lesnar is a big fan of Pat McAfee

Last year, Pat McAfee had The Beast Incarnate as a guest on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

The duo discussed a bunch of topics in regard to Lesnar's WWE run. Lesnar shared his honest opinion on McAfee and had the following to say:

"I was a big fan of yours (Pat McAfee), it was an honor to meet you, and I just got a good vibe, how you get a good vibe when you get a handshake, good people. I have to tell you, though, you make the show, Friday nights, your color commentary is bar none like the best," said Lesnar about McAfee.

Brock is a multi-time World Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, King of the Ring winner, and a former Money In The Bank holder as well.

At 46, Lesnar is still in incredible shape, and it doesn't seem like he's quitting the business anytime soon.

