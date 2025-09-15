Brock Lesnar has been replaced in the WWE as "the guy" by a major star, says legend

Brock Lesnar has been replaced as the &quot;guy&quot; in WWE, as per a legendary star. He has commented on it.For a long time now, John Cena and Brock Lesnar have held that position as the top name in WWE at any time they are part of the show. They have been the ones in the main event. With the exception of Roman Reigns, very rarely has anyone taken that spot from Lesnar. Marky Henry, now, has commented on this and brought up Cody Rhodes. Now though, things are changing, as pointed out by Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio. He commented on them and said that John Cena was no longer the guy, and Lesnar was no longer the guy either. Instead, they had been replaced by none other than Cody Rhodes.He went on to say that while both Lesnar and John Cena had already had their runs in WWE as the top men, now it was Cody Rhodes' turn to be the guy. He said that Rhodes held that position and had replaced John Cena and Brock Lesnar both. He added that while he was looking forward to that match, it was Rhodes who was on all the banners and the likely main event. &quot;Cody is the guy right now. He's the guy. He's on all the banners. John Cena had his run. Brock Lesnar had his run as the champion. And I love that match. I love the fact of what it says and where it's going, but when you talk about who's the guy, that's usually the guy that's in the main event.&quot;Mark Henry felt that although Brock Lesnar vs John Cena was happening, Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes was the match that made the event biggerMark Henry commented on how there had been matches set for the event last week. However, he felt that now that there was a Cody Rhodes match on the card, it had to be the main event. &quot;I think now we have another match. We talked about it last week, there were three matches that were planned and all set up. Well, now we got another one. And I think this one may be the main event right now.&quot;Wrestlepalooza is set to take place this weekend.