Brock Lesnar could return and face 38-year-old WWE Superstar before WrestleMania 41, according to The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has claimed that Brock Lesnar might return ahead of WrestleMania 41 to face a 38-year-old star. The name in question is the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

After returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, Rhodes started talking about finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion. The American Nightmare failed to secure the title at WrestleMania 39 but managed to secure the gold at this year's Show of Shows.

On a recent edition of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker mentioned several names that might feud with Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 41. The Deadman claimed that former world champion Brock Lesnar might return to WWE television to challenge The American Nightmare for the title.

"And you got, from what I understand, you know, Brock [Lesnar] is not completely out of the picture. So, I mean, there's some hurdles he's [Cody Rhodes] got ahead of him to get to [WrestleMania] 41. So it'll be interesting to see his journey," he said. [17:02 - 17:29]

Lesnar's last WWE match was against Cody Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. So it won't be a surprise if he returns to confront The American Nightmare.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker also believes that Gunther might step up to challenge Cody Rhodes

During the same Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker said that he believed Gunther might step up to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship after losing his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

"You're gonna have Gunther; I mean, you know, obviously he lost the Intercontinental belt, but that is the sign right there; it's time to move up a level [and challenge Cody Rhodes]. You know, you had to get that [Intercontinental Championship] off of him, so it puts him in a different situation," he said. [16:13 - 16:33]

Many fans want to see Brock Lesnar return to face The American Nightmare soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Beast Incarnate's future.

Please credit the Six Feet Under podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.