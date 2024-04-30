"It's time" for record-breaking champion to step up and challenge Cody Rhodes, according to WWE legend

WWE legend The Undertaker believes a record-breaking champion should step up to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship. The star being referred to is Gunther.

After becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment's history and defending his title against several top names, The Ring General finally dropped the gold to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

During a recent edition of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker said that he believed Gunther lost his WWE Intercontinental Championship because it was time for him to move a level up and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

"You're gonna have Gunther, I mean, you know, obviously he lost the Intercontinental belt but that is the sign right there, it's time to move up a level [and challenge Cody Rhodes]. You know, you had to get that [Intercontinental Championship] off of him so it puts him in a different situation," he said. [16:13 - 16:33]

Former WWE personality also pitched an idea of Gunther going after Cody Rhodes

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, former WWE personality Matt Camp said something similar to The Undertaker as he also believed Gunther should be the one to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

"The other person and we haven't seen it yet, I think you can go back to last year at the Rumble. Gunther opens the Rumble, Intercontinental Champion, goes an hour and 10-11 minutes, [and] in the end, he loses to Cody. I think a lot of people expected Cody to win the championship last year at WrestleMania and there's your setup for Gunther. There's your SummerSlam match. That, to me, once again to your point, don't do it right away. Let's get to that in four-five-six months. I believe Gunther can beat him. That's an easy story to tell," he said.

Gunther has already proven his worth by becoming one of the most dominant champions in WWE's history. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the Imperium leader's future.

