Major RAW star could face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, says ex-WWE personality, in first-time-ever match

Former WWE personality Matt Camp thinks Gunther would be a legitimate challenger for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

The Ring General held the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days before dropping it to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Show of Shows after defeating Roman Reigns.

Despite the two superstars being among the top names in the Stamford-based company, they have yet to go head-to-head. However, they previously clashed during the 2023 and 2024 Men's Royal Rumble matches, with Rhodes eliminating Gunther from both.

On the Busted Open podcast, Camp suggested that Gunther challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam, claiming that The Ring General would be a legitimate threat to The American Nightmare's championship reign:

"The other person, and we haven't seen it yet, I think you can go back to last year at the Rumble. Gunther opens the Rumble, Intercontinental Champion, goes an hour and 10-11 minutes, in the end he loses to Cody. I think a lot of people expected Cody to win the championship last year at WrestleMania and there's your setup for Gunther. There's your SummerSlam match. That, to me, once again to your point, don't do it right away. Let's get to that in four-five-six months. I believe Gunther can beat him. That's an easy story to tell," he said. [34:20 - 34:59]

WWE legend also wants to see Gunther vs Cody Rhodes

While Gunther and his Imperium teammate, Ludwig Kaiser, were drafted to Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes moved to SmackDown after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Nevertheless, legendary commentator Jim Ross disclosed on his Grilling JR podcast that he would love to see the two square off:

"I would love to see Cody defend the title against Gunther. I am a big Gunther fan. Very basic, very fundamentally sound, he's a machine, he's physical. What he does is realistic, tells great stories," he said.

Cody Rhodes will defend his championship for the first time in a televised match next month at Backlash France against AJ Styles. While almost everyone expects him to retain his title, it would be interesting to see if things surprisingly turn out differently.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes defend his title against Gunther? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.