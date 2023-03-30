Former WWE star EC3 recently explained why Brock Lesnar shouldn't lose to Omos when the two go to war at WrestleMania 39.

It's no secret that The Beast Incarnate is arguably the most dominant performer in wrestling history. The fact that WWE chose him to end The Undertaker's streak speaks volumes about how the promotion views him.

In recent years, performers like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have hugely benefited by defeating Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All. A few fans believe something similar could go down at WrestleMania 39 as well, where the former Universal Champion could possibly put over Omos.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained that Lesnar should only lose to someone who can carry the company on his back. The former NXT star feels The Nigerian Giant may not be the right candidate for Brock Lesnar to lose to, as his only appeal was his size and little else.

"I mean, if you're going to return the favor, return the favor to someone who's going to carry the company for the next decade, not to some really tall guy. And I like him (Omos); he's a nice guy. But he's just a tall dude in a wrestling ring. Is he the one? I could be wrong," said EC3. (0:56 - 1:16)

Reports on Brock Lesnar losing at WWE WrestleMania 39

As per recent rumors, if The Beast Incarnate doesn't agree to a new WWE deal until WrestleMania 39, he could lose to Omos at the Premium Live Event.

It was noted that Lesnar was keen on inking a final, one-year extension with the company, per which he would be obliged to compete in five matches.

If this deal materializes, Brock Lesnar could defeat Omos to embark upon his last year with the company. It's necessary to take the report with a pinch of salt, as anything can happen in wrestling.

Considering just how dominant a competitor Lesnar is, it wouldn't be easy for WWE to sell Omos as a viable act to defeat him.

