Former multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar is set to go one-on-one against Omos at WrestleMania 39. On paper, Omos isn't a very strong contender to defeat the Beast Incarnate. However, certain backstage reasons might lead to Lesnar losing clean to Omos.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is one of the most unexpected matches scheduled for this year's WrestleMania. Being one of the biggest stars in the company, fans were expecting Lesnar to have a match against a popular star like Bobby Lashley, Gunther, or even Bray Wyatt. However, WWE surprised everyone by booking Omos against the former Universal Champion.

There is also a lot of speculation about whether this could be Brock Lesnar's last WWE match. According to a report by Xero News, Lesnar is looking to sign one last contract with WWE for one year - five matches. The report states that if Lesnar decides against re-signing with WWE, he might lose clean to Omos at WrestleMania 39. However, if he decides to sign another contract, he will win.

"Brock Lesnar looking to sign 1 year deal to WM40. 5 matches. Last contract with WWE. If Lesnar decided against signing a new deal, he'd be losing clean to Omos at Mania next weekend. If he wins, he's signed," reported Xero News.

WWE legend fears Brock Lesnar could get legitimately angry during WrestleMania 39 match

Fans are divided in their opinion about the upcoming Brock Lesnar vs. Omos match at WrestleMania 39. While the prospect of two giant heavyweights clashing at WrestleMania sounds interesting, Omos hasn't proven himself as an in-ring competitor.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is interested in seeing this match. On the latest episode of Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg revealed his excitement for the match. However, he also wondered if Lesnar could lose his cool during the match and legitimately unleash his rage on Omos.

"I want to watch this one too! For a couple of different reasons. One, I also don't know the finish here just because of the scenarios and how it goes. So, I don't know what happens here; I'm interested to see. I'm also interested to see if Brock gets angry, shoots behind him, and even dumps him on his head a couple of times. There is a lot of potential for that, and I want to see if that happens and if it can happen, and how it looks when it does. And I pray for everyone's health! (laughs)."

The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel. It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Brock Lesnar's WWE future is being kept a "top secret" backstage. Only a select few like Triple H, Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and a few others know the reality.

Do you think The Beast Incarnate will sign a new deal with the company or will WrestleMania 39 be his last WWE match?

