Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE status - Reports

If recent reports are to be believed, only those in WWE's top management are aware of what lies ahead for Brock Lesnar in the promotion.

The Beast Incarnate is currently embroiled in a feud with Omos. The performers are set to clash at WrestleMania 39 in a battle of the behemoths. Lesnar was reportedly first pitched a match against Bray Wyatt, but he turned it down, citing that working on a supernatural-driven storyline could diminish his character.

Amid this, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared an interesting update about Brock Lesnar's WWE future. He noted that the plans for Lesnar were "top secret," and only a few, like Triple H, Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and a couple of others, knew about his status with the company.

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE 21 years ago today, Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut! 21 years ago today, Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut! https://t.co/0SxkGNvZgI

The former Universal Champion has a relaxed WWE schedule, as he's required to compete in only a select few matches in a calendar year. Considering just how big a box office draw Lesnar is for WWE, it could come as a massive jolt to the promotion if he chooses to step away sometime down the line.

Kurt Angle thinks Brock Lesnar could retire soon

In a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Kurt Angle opened up about why Lesnar may soon choose to hang up his boots. Angle explained that since Brock Lesnar had achieved everything a wrestler could and had made enough money, he could now opt to spend more time with his family now.

"[Are you surprised that he might be thinking about walking away?] No, I think Brock has done as much as he could in his career, UFC Champion, NCAA Champion, WWE Champion, IWGP Champion. I think he's done everything he's wanted to do. I think he's made more than enough money. And this guy what he likes to do is spend time with his family and go hunting and fishing. So, that's where I would imagine Brock's gonna be the rest of his life. That's what's gonna make him happy and I think he deserves it. I think he worked hard enough and made enough money that he's gonna be okay the rest of his life."

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. https://t.co/ASW0CcfQBr

Though Omos is expected to put up a brave fight, Brock Lesnar is the favorite to win at WrestleMania 39 when the two clash inside the ring.

Do you see Lesnar departing WWE anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes