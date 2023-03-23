"He's made more than enough money" - WWE legend on Brock Lesnar potentially retiring 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has disclosed that he would not be surprised if Brock Lesnar decided to retire from professional wrestling.

Lesnar joined Vince McMahon's promotion in 2000. He spent two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2002. Over the next two years, he shared the ring with Kurt Angle several times. Although The Beast Incarnate left the company in 2004, he returned eight years later. The 45-year-old is now a 10-time world champion.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Angle addressed the possibility of Lesnar retiring from WWE. The Olympic gold medalist mentioned that his former rival had achieved almost everything in the business and could decide to hang up his boots to spend time with his family.

"[Are you surprised that he might be thinking about walking away?] No, I think Brock has done as much as he could in his career, UFC Champion, NCAA Champion, WWE Champion, IWGP Champion. I think he's done everything he's wanted to do. I think he's made more than enough money. And this guy what he likes to do is spend time with his family and go hunting and fishing. So, that's where I would imagine Brock's gonna be the rest of his life. That's what's gonna make him happy and I think he deserves it. I think he worked hard enough and made enough money that he's gonna be okay the rest of his life." [0:40 - 1:15]

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Brock Lesnar could have recently walked out because of a 35-year-old SmackDown Superstar. Check out his comments here.

Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last month, Lesnar went head-to-head against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. However, The Beast Incarnate lost the bout via disqualification after hitting his opponent with a low blow.

After his battle against The All Mighty, Lesnar received a challenge from MVP to face Omos at WrestleMania 39. The Beast Incarnate accepted the challenge and will now clash with The Nigerian Giant at this year's Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar once offered to lose to a former WWE Champion. Check out the story here.

Please credit Rewind Recap Relive and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes