"I'm gonna put you over" - When Brock Lesnar allegedly offered to lose to former WWE Champion

After spending two years in OVW, Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster debut in March 2002. About three months later, The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to face Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield at a live event in Abilene, Texas, where JBL previously played football.

Ahead of their match, JBL spoke to Lesnar. Before listening to what the Hall of Famer had to say, The Beast Incarnate apparently offered to lose the bout to Bradshaw, who had friends in the crowd.

"I was working with Brock [Lesnar] in Abilene and I said, 'Hey, Brock, I wanna talk to you,' and he goes, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, your college buddies are here. I'm gonna put you over.' I said, 'Brock, they don't care who goes over. I couldn't care less. You win, I win, it doesn't matter.' I said, 'We're going to a place afterwards,' and so that's what I was telling him," JBL said during a YouTube Q&A session last year.

Despite initially offering to lose the match, Lesnar was the one who walked out with the victory.

Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Beast Incarnate last competed a month ago when he went head-to-head with Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber. The bout ended in Lashley's victory via disqualification after Lesnar hit him with a low blow.

After Lesnar lost to the All Mighty, MVP challenged him to a match against his client Omos at WrestleMania 39.

The Beast Incarnate accepted MVP's challenge and will now square off against The Nigerian Giant at this year's Show of Shows.

