Brock Lesnar could've recently walked out because of 35-year-old WWE Superstar, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Brock Lesnar could have walked out if WWE tried to push him to work with Bray Wyatt.

After over a year of absence, Bray Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company last October. He has since feuded with LA Knight. According to recent reports, WWE wanted Wyatt to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

However, The Beast Incarnate reportedly rejected the idea. Instead of going head-to-head with Wyatt, Lesnar will now face Omos at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed why Lesnar might have refused to work with Wyatt:

"Brock don't want to mess with it. What if he beats him? I mean what if Brock beats Bray Wyatt? Am I gonna be mad? No. Is it gonna help Brock? No. And you know Bray' not beating him because that's not happening period. Because they know Brock, you know, when Brock brings a problem, it's not like, 'ah well, he'll come around and do it.' No, Brock won't come around," he said.

Mantell pointed out that Lesnar could walk out if WWE pressured him to work an angle he disliked:

"Brock's a multi-millionaire. He'll just get up walk out the door and keep going. So, they just can't do anything they wanna do with Brock because, you know, they have built their own, I don't know how to say it. They've built a monster in Brock because he don't need your money anymore... But he's damn sure not going to go into some, that he views as a lesser angle with Bray Wyatt," he added. [2:29 - 3:47]

Will Bray Wyatt face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE, Bray Wyatt disclosed that he would target the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match. After The All-Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate via disqualification, he started feuding with The Eater of Worlds. Reports now suggest that the two superstars will square off at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette disclosed that he was not a fan of the feud between Lashley and Wyatt:

"It hurts Bobby. It's all going to be silly. Even Bobby Lashley, a beast like that, for this pudgy fat bearded f**k, that shows us nothing, ever, Bray Wyatt, and never gets to a point, and he's going to sell nothing for Lashley, this beast. But it was bad, because it was silly. And then it got spooky, it got sillier. And the lights go out, like always," he said.

